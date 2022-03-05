We are in a multiple offer situation, please submit your Highest offer & Best terms by Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 3pm. Contact listing agent Shane Cook at 828-443-3205 for an appointment. 108 Hill St Morganton, NC 28655 (Town of Drexel). Beautiful, Brand New, Quality built and efficient new construction home. Completed in 2022 this home features 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Open Living area, Dining area, & Kitchen. Kitchen features granite countertops, Stainless Steel coil top range, dishwasher, and Microwave. Home boast brushed nickel & chrome hardware and light fixtures. Primary bedroom with ceiling fan and walk-in closet. Do not miss the rear laundry & mud room leading the rear deck and backyard. All 1 level living with ultra low maintenance vinyl siding, concrete driveway, architectural shingle roof, Carrier brand Heat pump for heating and central air.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $180,000
