A rare opportunity to find a property like this. Live in 1 side and rent the other with this duplex on approx 2.7 acres. Investment opportunity as you can build additional buildings or just enjoy your private mini farm. 1 side is mostly finished and adjacent side/unit is framed only. Lots of possibilities with this property, could be converted into single family or keep split as duplex. Building also offers full basement which could be additional living or storage space. Conveniently located off exit 96 of I-40 so short drive to beautiful Lake James or even Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. Will not last at $265,000
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $209,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mr. Grinch didn't make it very far when he tried to steal a Christmas tree and some presents from The Red Wagon in Glen Alpine. Watch our exclusive interview with him here.
- Updated
Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been de…
- Updated
A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has received a child sex charge for allegedly possessing child porn.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 24-30.
- Updated
A Valdese high school had to be evacuated Friday and a Morganton middle school is the home of an ongoing investigation after separate threats …
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
ICARD — A man has been charged after the sheriff said he stole two UTVs from a local high school.
- Updated
A case of a rare bacterial staph infection was identified in Caldwell County. It is the 16th confirmed case of the bacteria in the U.S. since 2002.
DURHAM — Former Burke County recreation football player Carter Wyatt signed on Wednesday to play football for Duke after starring at middle li…