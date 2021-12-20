2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $228,000

This quaint RIVERFRONT cottage less than one mile from Lake James on 2.15 acres! Such a unique property. Sit on the side porch and surround yourself with the sights and sounds of nature and the rushing Old Catawba river. The living room is open to the kitchen and is perfect for a small family or getaway mountain cottage. An unfinished basement is perfect for extra storage space. Included is the inspiration of the chapel, a beautiful setting to relax, pray or meditate with a huge rear covered deck for your special gatherings. An additional driveway leads to a private stream setting in the solitude of the trees.