A rare opportunity to find a property like this. Live in 1 side and rent the other with this duplex on approx 2.7 acres. Investment opportunity as you can build additional buildings or just enjoy your private mini farm. 1 side is mostly finished and adjacent side/unit is framed only. Lots of possibilities with this property, could be converted into single family or keep split as duplex. Building also offers full basement which could be additional living or storage space. Conveniently located off exit 96 of I-40 so short drive to beautiful Lake James or even Asheville, Morganton or Hickory. Will not last at $265,000
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $229,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
DREXEL — Human remains were found in a wooded area in Drexel over the weekend.
- Updated
A woman was charged after a fight apparently involving a golf club and a pair of scissors Sunday morning.
- Updated
When Linda Buff found her granddaughter dead Sept. 17, investigators told her she had died from a drug overdose. But days later, 23-year-old Hannah Renee Waldron was charged with murder in the shooting death of her sister, Cara Fantasia Lane.
- Updated
The weight of the badge worn by sheriff’s deputies in Burke County is heavier this week with a black band strapped across it to signify the lo…
The following are unedited responses to questionnaires The News Herald sent to candidates for the Burke County Board of Education Western Dist…
- Updated
New café to offer homemade goods to Morganton community.
Vivian Singkhoumkhong was crowned East Burke High School’s 2021 homecoming queen at halftime of the Cavaliers’ home football game versus Bunke…
- Updated
Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after separate arrests last week.
- Updated
VALDESE — Armed with a new ordinance approved on Tuesday, Burke County Animal Services seized two emaciated and injured horses from a farm in …
- Updated
Morganton officers are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday.