Imagine a view like this! 2 bed 1 bath cabin on silver creek springs subdivision. Private wooded lot, home is a new construction and is waiting for you! Interior doors were finished, stained & sealed with lint seed oil. All interior walls are tongue and groove white pine covered with boiled linseed oil. Foundation is 12 inch concrete piers! 2 x 8 log siding. The community well is $30 month, neighborhood touches the south mountain state park and south mountain game lands for easy access to hiking, hunting, & waterfalls. Exterior community pool has long distance mountain views! * Seller willing to discuss rate buydown or additional warranties!
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $275,000
