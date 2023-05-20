You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. The interior features a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that includes a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Along with an additional bedroom and bathroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
A Morganton man received a driving while impaired charge after a car he was driving crashed into the side of a gas station Monday night.
The Hickory Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar is closed, but the building will not be vacant for long.
Kayla Unbehaun was spotted at a shop in Asheville, North Carolina, by someone who recognized her from an episode of Netflix’s “Unsolved Myster…
Chick-fil-A’s first-ever restaurant is closing after more than a half-century in business.