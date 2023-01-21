NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. The interior will feature a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Along with an additional bedroom and bathroom.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A career that started in his grandpa’s driveway has landed a Morganton man on the cast of a HISTORY Channel show premiering this week.
A restauranteur is hoping to garner support from diners as the city of Morganton moves forward with legal proceedings to have him vacate the c…
A man died Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck while walking on Interstate 40.
Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
“I said, ‘damn, he’s on fire,’” a witness told The News Herald.
VALDESE — A man was injured in a fire at his home in Valdese on Tuesday.
A local family is mourning the loss of a young woman who was killed in a bicycle crash near her Charlotte home Thursday evening, Jan. 5.
I couldn’t believe what I was reading in Sunday’s News Herald (Commissioner Questions equity training, 01/08/2023) was serious; so I checked t…
Appalachian State University is accepting applications for its new Hickory campus, which is scheduled to open in the fall.
It’s a good thing Burke County elected new County Commissioner Phil Smith to oversee our County Health Department’s planning process. He calle…