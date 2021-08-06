2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $3,240,000

 Skip to main content
Exceptional property, unrivaled on Lake James and throughout our region. With nearly 7 acres and 1600+ ft of mostly stabilized shoreline, this predominantly flat property includes a wide point extending into the beautiful, clear main channel of eastern Lake James and deeded access to a shared sandy beach, iconic and rare. Spectacular, cascading mountain views can be seen from all over the terrain as well. The property includes a charming cabin and large garage with finished living space above, attached by a deck on the main level. It's certainly big enough for the comfort of family and friends alike, but since this is a settlement style lot, another dwelling can be constructed. In fact, the previous owner has saved the best place, the point site, for another future home. Use this exemplary cabin, savor the land surrounding it, and enjoy being a part of the Dry Creek community on Lake James while you create plans for your potential future dream retreat.

