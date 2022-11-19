2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $309,990

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! You will not want to miss out on this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the new Eagles Landing subdivision in the Glen Alpine area adjacent to the Catawba River. The interior will feature a large living room area with 9 foot ceilings that flows into the kitchen that will feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. One level living at its finest with this home that will include a spacious primary bedroom and bathroom with walk in closets. Along with an additional bedroom and bathroom.