20 acres in Dysartsville!! Ready to get your farm on, or just want plenty of room to roam? This south facing property is the perfect opportunity to grow grapes, set up tiny houses, have a farm, or additional homesites. There is a fenced in area that was previously used as dog kennels with a small feed room. Also a small building with water and power on it's own meter that was previously used as a dog grooming business. 10 acres and the house are on 1 parcel. The other 10 acres are divided into 5 lots that adjoin the backside of the property (some restrictions) and there is another access. The home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Living room with pines walls, hardwood floors in the bedrooms, and eat in kitchen. 1 bathroom has a safe-step walk in tub, laundry/storage room, and nice back deck. Enjoy sitting on the beautiful front covered porch overlooking the manicured yard with large mature trees. Minutes to Lake James and I-40. 15 minutes to downtown Morganton and 45 minutes to Ashv
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $365,000
