Modern inspired, custom home built in 2023 is situated on 3.2 acres, surrounded by forest at the base of Shortoff Mtn., one of the most prominent peaks on Linville Gorge. Minutes to pristine Lake James, Linville Boat Access, Fonta Flora Trail, & Lake James State Park. Lavishly appointed, you'll find walnut floating nightstands, Colorado blue pine details at exterior & interior entrance, whimsical tile imported from Spain & custom-made steel registers. Soaring pitched ceiling creates a large atrium over the glass-encased living room, overlooking the lush forest. Floor to ceiling tiled gas fireplace. Winter views of mtn. peaks & even a small shimmer of Lake James. Unsurpassed quality: slate floors, Anderson windows/doors, metal roof, Hardie. Covered, wrap around deck makes cozy outdoor living. Primary bedroom open to deck. Chef's kitchen features pot filler, gas stove, bar, granite tops. Tankless HWH. Turn-key, Elegantly furnished. Short term rentals allowed. Home has perc for ADU.