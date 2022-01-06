Welcome to 106 Hill street sitting beside 2 2022 new construction homes neighboring. Within 1 mile to 2 gas station, 2 schools, church, recreation center, post office, police and fire department, multiple restaurants, a family dollar and an ATM! This house has a great layout with all the potential in the world! It does need a lot of work but could definingly be a beautiful home with the correct repairs! Dining room could easily be converted into a 3rd bedroom with a 2nd bathroom. This house has tons of space and is very open! For $55,000 THIS IS AN INVESTORS DREAM FLIP HOME!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $55,000
