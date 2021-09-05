Move In Ready. This property is a great find in this market. Cedar siding, covered front porch, large deck in the back and a nice yard are a few of the exterior features. Rock fireplace in the living room needs gas logs and a tank however the lines are there and ready to hook up.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $72,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Take a look at the highest bonds issued in Burke County from July 11-17.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is pursuing a fourth civil nuisance investigation at a Burke County residence in recent months.
You might be entitled to more money than you think.
- Updated
Police said the man continued driving when an officer first tried to pull him over, travelling nearly 90 mph on Sanford Drive.
- Updated
Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.
“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.
- Updated
Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.
- Updated
The Burke County Health Department informed Burke County Public Schools this week of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Patton High School.
A portion of Fleming Drive is expected to be closed until around 9:30 p.m.
- Updated
Burke County saw another 10 deaths due to COVID-19 added to its death toll on Friday as cases and hospitalizations from the virus continue to rise.
- Updated
One of the suspects has almost 10 other pending cases, including multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and landed another drug charge after the search, records show.