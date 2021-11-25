<< Call or Text Listing Agent John Henderson at (828) 390-2020 for more Info >> INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN DREXEL – CLOSE TO MORGANTON & VALDESE!! Located approximately 2 miles from Interstate 40, this home offers investors nice potential for a good ROI. 2BD/1BA, 1283 Sq Ft, Large Rooms, Open Kitchen/Dining, Wrap Around Porch, Outbuilding! Spectrum cable & Internet available in the area. Town of Drexel offers trash pickup, public water, and public sewer. Move fast, as this will not last long! **This home is awaiting a survey to be detached from the larger parcel of land that it's on. Sketch of potential/approximate lines available. Actual lot size and property lines are to be determined by the new survey. CASH ONLY SALE, HOME WILL NOT QUALIFY FOR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $74,900
