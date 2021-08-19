 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $74,900

Move In Ready. This property is a great find in this market. Cedar siding, covered front porch, large deck in the back and a nice yard are a few of the exterior features. Rock fireplace in the living room needs gas logs and a tank however the lines are there and ready to hook up. Seller will allow a $1000 credit towards appliances

