 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $79,900

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $79,900

Enjoy this nicely maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home, situated on an acre of land. This property has a (24 x 12) storage shed with large lean to that could be used for many purposes. Home also has central heat and air, replacement windows, two car carport (20 x 18), and covered deck at the rear of the home that overlooks the gentle sloping lot. There is another electrical hook up and well on the property for possible future use. Schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

5 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $155,900

Rare opportunity to own a piece of history with this pre 1900 two story home on harper ave. This home is a step back in time with its 10' ceil…

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

4 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $109,900

Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert