Attention Investors! 2 bedroom, 1 bath home being sold "as is." Situated on .54 acres of level land, this home has great potential and good curb appeal. One level living with a large eat-in kitchen, walk in pantry, and good size rooms. Driveway is to the right/front of the home.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $85,000
