2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $149,900

Grab your belongings and move right in! This quaint and clean 2 bedroom, 1 full bath home is ready for it's next family to arrive. It features an open living room and dining with hardwood flooring in living spaces and bedrooms. The ample sized Kitchen comes complete with an Electric Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Microwave and Dishwasher along with new laminate wood flooring. Large Laundry room located in it's own contained space just opposite of the kitchen for easy convenience. Exterior features a covered front porch and two outdoor storage buildings.** HIGHEST and BEST being requested by 5PM EST on Sunday March 13th, seller to review all offers following morning**

