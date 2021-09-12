 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $150,000

Absolutely Beautiful Country Cottage to make your own. Easy living floor plan . Move in ready .Completely remolded Brand new kitchen, all new bathroom fixtures. flooring, paint, new doors . coverd deck pluming. hot water heater , new stove and refrigerator This home wont last Book today Handy To Marion Morganton and Asheville Half mile to Dollar General store .MOTOVATED SELLER !!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert