2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $299,000

Over 7.5 acres bordering Lake James State Park and Fonta Flora Brewery on NC 126, a popular Lake James corridor. Part of the original Whippoorwill Farm, it remains a beautiful historic property with iconic views of Shortoff Mountain and the Linville Gorge. An old home used as an office for many years, is stilled leased month-to-month and is being sold as-is. The acreage also includes a 40X50 Paddy Creek stone barn currently used as storage for hay for horses on property. Please do not climb ladder to treehouse. Please do not enter barn. Please do not disturb tenants in office.