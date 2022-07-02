New Construction ready to move in! Very unique home with an open floor plan and lots of natural light. Granite countertops, large island, stainless appliances, wood floors and several of the windows have the remote control blinds. Every inch of space utilized, even extra storage under both sections of the staircase. A loft area can be used upstairs for an office area or sitting area. Large laundry room and pantry The back deck overlooks a small stream that joins the backyard. Perfect place to call home or easily use as an Airbnb. Minutes from Lake James and our beautiful NC mountain trails. The tax card only shows land value. No restrictions and new survey was done a year ago
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $329,000
