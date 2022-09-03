Enjoy your own piece of paradise tucked away in a beautiful wooded area in Nebo, NC. Sit on the deck and listen to the creek flow through the back yard. This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with covered front entrance sits on almost an acre and a half of land. It has many great features including hardwood floors throughout, an island measuring over eight feet long with overhang for barstools, and granite kitchen countertops. The home has a wooden ceiling in the primary bedroom and the kitchen. Also, recessed lighting in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and deep sink with disposal. Other features include Pella windows, exposed beams under loft, automated blinds, spacious laundry room, custom stair railing, and so much more. This home was built by the owner who served as the general contractor and decided to sell instead of occupy.
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $329,000
