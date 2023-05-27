New Listing; 90 Waters edge dr. Nebo. Must see this Lake Community move in ready home nestled in the woods and yet minutes to beautiful Lake James. Home features mostly maintenance free space w/hardiplank siding, bamboo floors and open concept with Living, dining and kitchen combined. Lots of Kitchen cabinets plus stainless steel appliances. 2 spacious bedrooms w/walk in closets and 2 full baths. Home also boast study/home office which could serve as guest room but you will want to spend time outdoors and enjoy 2 screened in porchs or large rear deck great for entertaining or even relax in your private sauna or enjoy your approx 2.35 acres of land. Home will not disappoint! $395,900
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $395,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Morganton man was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction Wednesday.
NASCAR investigating derogatory comment aimed at Bubba Wallace during All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro.
NASCAR is investigating an incident at the end of Sunday's race in which a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Bubba Wall…
RALEIGH — The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in our yards.
A man who was wanted for a parole violation in McDowell County was taken into custody in Burke County this week.
The Kathryn G. Siphers Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that it has selected Jaccob Alexander Fair as its scholarship recipient for 2023.