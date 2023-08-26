Private, gated 10+ acres and home that offers expansion possibilities is a rare find in this area. Built with Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) known for energy efficiency, air quality and strength; easily expanded. Sellers have the draft for suite addition ideas. Property is secluded yet moments from Lake James, Fonta Flora Trail, Shortoff Mountain; convenient to Asheville and Charlotte. Open floor plan with vaulted ceiling. Ample windows invite nature in. Primary suite has two walk-in closets with laundry and special features. Open staircase leads to loft with second bedroom suite. Balcony overlooks great room used as sitting area & office. Trails throughout. Large detached workshop. Underground power. Variety of wildlife. Per seller’s meeting with county zoning, this property offers the opportunity to build two additional structures over 1,000sf plus one ADU less than 1,000sf. Enjoy your days in privacy and nature. Head into your woods for fun on the trails and more.