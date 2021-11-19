Oh, the simple life! On a private cove with its own dock, this 2BR/2.5BA home in Waterglyn has dreamy lake views from almost every room. Easy, meandering walkway/steps to the 129 ft of shoreline so everyone can play. Soaring ceilings, open living/dining, well equipped kitchen, primary bedroom, bath, and huge walk-in closet on main level. Lower level has a family room, bedroom and bath, and office/bonus room that could easily hold bunk beds. Covered front and back porches, deck and hot tub. Separate workshop on back of double garage PLUS freestanding studio. Partially floored attic over garage, fenced back yard with raised beds. Less than a mile form Marion Lake Club golf course and located on a state maintained road. HOA dues of only $129/year! Neighborhood does not allow rentals of less than 30 days.
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.
A fly does some of its digesting outside its body before it even eats any food.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A Morganton woman was one of five people sentenced in federal court Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education voted Monday night to change its COVID-19 mask policy for students and staff to optional.
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
Two more people in Burke County have died from COVID-19.