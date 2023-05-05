This beautiful log home is located in the gated community of Grandview Peaks. The main level has an open great room with a gas log fireplace, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms, a bonus room being used as a 3rd bedroom, 2 and 1/2 baths, plus a mudroom/laundry room combination with an office area. There are custom cabinets throughout. Outside you will find an RV garage with a workshop and plenty of extra space. There is a covered screened in back porch with uncovered decks on either side. A nice huge patio area and a separate area with a fire pit. The backyard boasts beautiful rose bushes planted by the owner. Grandview Peaks has so much to offer including a recreation area, a pavilion with a huge wood burning fireplace and an outdoor kitchen. There is a lake for swimming, fishing and canoeing. Several walking trails are also available for your pleasure.
contributed
2 Bedroom Home in Nebo - $799,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A well-known photographer lost his house and likely almost all of his belongings in a fire Monday afternoon.
A woman was charged after investigators said she threw a bag of drugs out of a car window during a chase earlier this month.
The second violent attack in less than a year at a McDowell County assisted living center left one person with serious stab wounds, authoritie…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
As Ashley Jarrett descended the steep trail down an embankment behind the Morganton Heights shopping center in Morganton, she wasn’t just goin…