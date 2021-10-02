Calling all serious hikers, mountain bikers, trout fisherman, and mountain lovers! NEW CONSTRUCTION tiny home that lets you live where you play. No HOA or deed restrictions and located on state maintained Gingercake Road. Amish-built log sided, 2 bedroom, 1 bath cabin with open floor plan on 0.91 acre lot near Linville Gorge. Handmade cabinets and doors, ceiling fans, knotty pine walls and ceilings, covered front porch with log rails, back grill deck, tankless hot water, metal roof, mini-split heat/air unit, 200 amp electrical service, refrigerator and range included, and closet ready for full size stack W/D. Private lot with low maintenance upkeep in mind. Mountain Electric and satellite internet.
2 Bedroom Home in Newland - $184,900
