Live like you're on VACATION any time you want! When you're not there, let Bear Den Mountain Resort manage your cabin's rental for you. In the heart of the resort, you'll find this TWO bedroom, TWO bath cabin tucked away in the trees. Enjoy the sounds of the creek from your back covered deck that also leads to the enclosed hot tub room. Soaring ceilings and shiplap interior walls. Efficient kitchen. Buck Stove. One bedroom and en-suit bathroom with closet downstairs. Loft bedroom with bathroom upstairs. With this warm, cozy cabin, plan to enjoy most all of the amenities that Bear Den Mountain Resort has to offer, including the lake with beach and catch and release fishing, basketball, horseshoes, volleyball, game room, playground, and the camp store. Make plans to explore the numerous trails that meander throughout the resort!
2 Bedroom Home in Spruce Pine - $189,000
