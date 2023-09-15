Rustic charm & contemporary luxury describes this exceptional Mtn Log Cabin with 2.4 acres of secluded tranquility. A masterpiece of design that seamlessly marries the rugged appeal of a log cabin with the sophistication of modern amenities. Main level master suite with jetted tub, walk-in closet with the epitome of comfort. 2nd master suite on upper level ensures privacy & convenience for both you & your guests. Gorgeous cherry floors create an atmosphere of refined living. The kitchen showcases stone floors & marble tile countertops adorned with rare wormy chestnut accents. The heart of the living area features a captivating stone fireplace, complete with a handhewn cherry mantel & exquisite maple burls accents that evoke rustic grandeur. Vaulted ceilings with exposed beams adds to the architectural charm. Nature’s artistry takes center stage outside, landscape thoughtfully designed by nature itself. A Burbling Creek & Enchanting Stone Pathways weave melodiously through the property