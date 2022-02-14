 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $165,000

One of a kind bungalow with beautiful stone walls leading to front porch. Cozy home within walking distance of downtown Valdese, yet easy access to I-40. This well maintained two bedroom home has one full and one half bath. Updated shower, plus beautiful, neutral flooring in full bath. NEW flooring throughout! Large covered back porch for quiet enjoyment or outdoor entertaining PLUS rock patio for grill or outdoor entertainment area. Spacious fenced in backyard! Lots of storage room in well insulated attic. Maintenance free vinyl siding, insulated widows that open easily to clean.

