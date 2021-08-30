 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $170,000

Solid, much loved home for sale within a bike ride of downtown Valdese. Situated on 1.86 level acres, this brick home has 2 large bedrooms (one with cool built ins) and a large bathroom with plenty of counter space. As you enter the home from the wide front porch, you will be welcomed into a living room with a beautiful light fixture. Moving thru the living room, you will come into a room that can be used in a multitude of ways - dining, office, home school, craft room, den! The kitchen has a wall of cabinets and plenty of space for a nice table. The Laundry/mud room and bathroom are off of the kitchen. The 2-car carport is a great place to park cars and/or have some covered outdoor living space! Adjoining lot, 804 Fontaine Ave NW, comes with this property. Gives you an additional 0.79 acre.

