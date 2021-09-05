2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $175,000

Back on market, no fault of the sellers. Recent updates, move in ready. Refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher all convey. 4 year old washer and dyer convey. Home just had new carpet in all bedrooms and hallway. New plumbing February 2021. AC system comes with 7 year warranty that transfers to buyer. Seller just filled 100 gallons of oil for the furnace. White Oak hardwood floors in living room have been re-finished. This home has been well taken care of just waiting for it's new owners. Great location, just a few miles from I-40 and a mile from downtown for shops, restaurants and much more.