Let the bidding begin! Great investment opportunity in this stick built home on 2 parcels totaling over 1 and half acres off Cube Dr. The home is surrounded by trees providing privacy and accessed via a private easement driveway. The value is in the land but the home can be fixed up. Selling as is. Property is outside the city limits and located within 5 minutes to interstate 40, just 30 minutes from Hickory and 15 minutes to Morganton. Plenty of space for garden and livestock. Property has not been maintained so be cautious when viewing. Check recently sold properties for income potential for fully rehabbed homes in this area. Call listing agent for details. Requesting best offers by Thursday 4/7/22 at 9:00 pm. Seller to review offers on Friday.
2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $40,000
