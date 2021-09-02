 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Valdese - $95,000

2 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch home in Valdese NC with just over an acre of land not far off I-40 and near schools and shopping and restaurants. Private location on a dead end road. This home has a full basement with a partial bath and a third room in the basement that could be used as a bedroom. The basement is not fully finished and it houses the mechanicals.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert