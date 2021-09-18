 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Vale - $202,800

2 Bedroom Home in Vale - $202,800

2 Bedroom Home in Vale - $202,800

Beautiful 1 acre country setting. Large wraparound porch welcomes you to this gorgeous, light filled home. Enter into the LR w/hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace w/granite surround & custom maple mantle. Beautiful kitchen provides stainless appliances, granite counters & lots of cabinets. Dining area offers huge widow and access to back porch. Primary bedroom offers hardwood floors & lovely private bath with marble topped vanity, tiled floor, and large walk-in tiled shower. Second Bedroom with hardwood floors. Second bath offers single vanity, tiled shower, and tiled floor. Laundry room with tiled floors accesses side porch. Lots of lg windows for plenty of natural light. Home is 'new/never lived in', though construction was completed in 2019. Detached single garage & detached workshop w/attached tractor shed are older structures than the home. ****Note that adjoining 2.8 acre tract is also for sale should buyer wish to have more land- see MLS #3663181

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days
Local News

Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“Out of all the patients that I’ve touched, taken care of, held their hands while they were so sick, while they passed, called family members, out of all of those situations I can’t tell you one of them that was vaccinated,” said Amanda Krause, a nurse leader at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.

Man killed in crash identified
Crime News

Man killed in crash identified

  • Updated

A person died after the car they were driving went off the road and crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert