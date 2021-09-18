2 Bedroom Home in Vale - $202,800

Beautiful 1 acre country setting. Large wraparound porch welcomes you to this gorgeous, light filled home. Enter into the LR w/hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling & gas log fireplace w/granite surround & custom maple mantle. Beautiful kitchen provides stainless appliances, granite counters & lots of cabinets. Dining area offers huge widow and access to back porch. Primary bedroom offers hardwood floors & lovely private bath with marble topped vanity, tiled floor, and large walk-in tiled shower. Second Bedroom with hardwood floors. Second bath offers single vanity, tiled shower, and tiled floor. Laundry room with tiled floors accesses side porch. Lots of lg windows for plenty of natural light. Home is 'new/never lived in', though construction was completed in 2019. Detached single garage & detached workshop w/attached tractor shed are older structures than the home. ****Note that adjoining 2.8 acre tract is also for sale should buyer wish to have more land- see MLS #3663181