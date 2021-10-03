UNDER CONTRACT - Pending Due Diligence. Dreams do come true. BIG VIEW Log home. FULLY FURNISHED! Custom cabin on a nearly 4 acre lot in Yellowtop Mountain Estates a gated community about an hour from Charlotte. Easy Paved Road access for year-round enjoyment. Low HOA fees and mature low-maintenance landscaping. The house has an open floor plan with three bedrooms and 2 baths on the main level. The well-appointed kitchen and living area are open and you’ll enjoy the big view and raised ceiling. Downstairs you’ll discover a huge great room with a rec table, a bar, a TV viewing area and an electric fireplace that warms the room with heat and ambiance. The washer and dryer are on the lower level and there are TWO bonus rooms. One is currently in use as a 4th bedroom and the other is set up for ample storage. Thoreau would wish he’d had this cabin for writing, and you will, too. Perfectly situated on the mountain, this 2400 SF cabin will be a wonderful sanctuary, filled with natural light, bird song, and the tranquilly that comes with serene and benevolent natural surroundings. You’ll flip over the view that encompasses several mountain ranges. Watch the sun set beyond the Saluda Grade some FORTY miles away. The view is everchanging, with jaw dropping sunsets, spectacular night skies and a peace so deep you’ll think you’re dreaming. Wake up and get here. How often do you see such a cabin on the market?
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000
