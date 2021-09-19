3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $365,000

Year-round LOG HOME LIVING at its best. SUNSET View - Enjoy the comfort and serenity of your 3BR/2.5BA log home in all four seasons. Open Floor Plan, Loft, MBR Deck, Stone Surround Gas FP, Covered Porch, 2 Car GARAGE! This well-appointed, low maintenance, easy living cabin is in Rutherford County’s temperate Isothermal weather region, in the gated community, South Mountain Peaks. Beautiful on suite master-on-main can be completely closed off from the rest of the house, it even has a private deck. The back porch is screened and is a lovely spot to sit and rock. Here you'll enjoy scenic mountain vistas on every side! The cabin has an open floorplan with a soaring ceiling. There's room to relax indoors and outdoors. You’re going to love it. No terrifying, high, winding roads to travel. It’s easy access with paved roads and underground utilities – a gentle trip all the way home. Handicap ramp from drive, master with walk-in shower. With a view, high speed internet from Carolina West Wireless, great indoor and outdoor spaces, what are you waiting for? The entire neighborhood has paved roads and underground utilities. In addition to all that - this cabin includes that rarest of mountain home commodities ample parking.