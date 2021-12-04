Off frame modular home built in 2019 with just under 3000 sq. ft. of living space and sitting on 9.55 private acres! The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and the floor plan is open and spacious. The home has dedicated heat pumps for each floor. The upstairs is just under 1000 sq. ft. of open, finished space with a plumbing stub-out in place to add a future bathroom, if desired. The property has apple and pear trees to enjoy as well as several raised-bed gardens to plant vegetables or flowers, your choice! There is a 14X12 storage shed that is partially finished. Current owners had professionals examine and test soil for a future vineyard and the property is suitable for that purpose. It would also be great for a small farm. From the grassy knoll at the top of the property, you have a nice view of South Mountain. Don't miss this opportunity!
3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $415,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police have been in an hours-long standoff with a man who locked himself in an apartment in Morganton.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 10-16.
- Updated
A man has been transported to a local hospital after a standoff in Morganton that spanned more than five hours.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
Burke County Public Schools mourns the loss of long-time Burke Board of Education member.
Burke County residents will have three opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season with festive community parades:
The recently approved two-year state budget includes millions of dollars for Burke County.
- Updated
The newly-elected members of the Burke County Board of Education were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.
The Morganton Downtown Development Association will welcome the Christmas season this December by hosting the downtown Christmas parade.
VALDESE — A cat has died after it was shot last week in Valdese.