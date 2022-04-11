3 Bedroom Home in Bostic - $549,900

Fabulous Views – Scenic Country Home - 7 Acres – Oversized 3 car garage - 3 BR/2.5BA – Generac whole house generator, new tankless water heater, outdoor gas firepit, new dual zone gas furnace with electric backup, and two lots in the four-season Yellowtop Mountain Estates. You’ll enjoy sunrises and sunsets in this Southwestern facing home. The entry level has a kitchen with granite countertops, backsplashes, and quality appliances. A cathedral ceiling rising above the living room with windows at both ends floods the space with natural light. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in shower. You’ll love the studio an 8x16 space off the main bedroom (not ducted) with a year-round view. Downstairs two large bedrooms are divided by a game room (pool table included). A small outbuilding is handy for lawn and garden equipment. Mature landscaping complements beautiful hardscaping creating lovely outdoor living spaces. You’ll find adequate storage with a bonus space over the garage, accessible by stairs, and two 5x20 unfinished closets in the basement. Wildlife is abundant in this rural mountain community. The property is an hour and a half from downtown Charlotte.