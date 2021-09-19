 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Casar - $120,000

This property has numerous updates including the new metal roof, 2 year old HVAC system w/ all new duct work, updated plumbing, new flooring in the living area & kitchen, some windows have been replaced, the septic system was pumped recently. There is a wired 20x26 metal garage with 14ft ceiling that is only 3 years old! The backyard is very spacious and the mountain views on your way home are pretty hard to beat!

