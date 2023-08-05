Looking for a project in a nice Mountain retreat then look no further! This could be a beautiful cabin located in The Bluffs of Wilson Creek with 3 bed 2 full bath on just over 2 acres. Septic and well have already been installed with lots of materials still on site that will convey, so use as you see fit to make this home your own! Sellers had planned to have a heated breezeway connecting the home and 2 car garage but is still in the stage where anything can be done. Lots of privacy along with hiking trails, a couple parks close by, and a short drive to the very popular Wilsons Creek for fishing, tubing, kayaking, you name it. The property is also near US Forest/Game Lands so lots of wildlife, as well as Collettsville Elementary and Fire/EMS. Make it your permanent home or Mountain get away, schedule a viewing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Collettsville - $180,000
