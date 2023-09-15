Looking for a Mountain Retreat, look no further! A beautiful custom built Log Home with 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and over 1400 square feet of covered outdoor living space. Upstairs has a loft overlooking the dining and living area. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms, bath and loft large sitting area. Beautifully decorated with mountain furniture that stays, large primary bedroom on main level with spacious bath connected and exterior exit onto the covered living space. Large detached double garage, Generac power backup and much more. This home is close to US Forest/Game Lands and a short drive to Wilson Creek Gorge for fishing and Kayaking. This is an amazing property and you do not want to miss the solitude as a mountain retreat or a full time home.