Looking for a Mountain Retreat, look no further! A beautiful custom built Log Home with 3 Bedrooms 2 1/2 baths and over 1400 square feet of covered outdoor living space. Upstairs has a loft overlooking the dining and living area. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms, bath and loft large sitting area. Beautifully decorated with mountain furniture that stays, large primary bedroom on main level with spacious bath connected and exterior exit onto the covered living space. Large detached double garage, Generac power backup and much more. This home is close to US Forest/Game Lands and a short drive to Wilson Creek Gorge for fishing and Kayaking. This is an amazing property and you do not want to miss the solitude as a mountain retreat or a full time home.
3 Bedroom Home in Collettsville - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested after deputies followed them in a stolen car to the Burke County Jail last month.
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
Daxton Bennick won’t be competing at this weekend’s inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event as originally planned, but 2023 …
Going into the season, everyone knew this year’s Freedom football team was going to be young and have some growing pains.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol identified Cynthia Nicole Lail and her 12-year-old son Michael as the victims of a fatal crash involving a Hicko…