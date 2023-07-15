Welcome Home to this Custom Craftsman Resort Style Home filled with quality features and 2 Deeded Boat Slips in a Gated Lakefront Community. Enter into the great room w/custom hickory wood flooring, stone fireplace, 13' ornate coffered ceiling and fantastic views from every window. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen w/custom island, marble countertops, SS appliances, custom Hargenrader cabinetry w/Flemish glass door panels and Whitehaus farmhouse sink. Every bedroom has an ensuite. Bathroom features include custom cabinetry, marble cabinet tops, oversized glass showers and porcelain tile installed w/Schluter shower waterproofing system. The media center w/full bath could be used as an extra bedroom. There are 2 office spaces. Laundry room could include craft room.The unfinished basement workshop is heated/cooled. The unfinished bonus room is pre-plumbed & wired for mini-split HVAC. Ask for home feature list. 10 mi to Hickory, 60 mi to Charlotte, Charlotte Airport, Banner Elk or Asheville.