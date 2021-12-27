 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $119,900

Remodeled 3BR/2BA home with Sunroom (or office) addition. Spacious Master Suite with 2 closets, garden tub, separate shower and new vanity/light. Vaulted living areas. New HVAC and all new flooring and paint. Private level lot at the end of a cul-de-sac. Fenced back yard. Front, side and back decks. Lots of parking including a side area for an RV or large truck. Agent has interest.

