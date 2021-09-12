Come see this remodeled home in a private secluded setting with 1.86 acres. Located in the town of Connelly Springs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has an open floor plan and features plenty of updates including half-inch drywall and 6 inch thick R-19 insulation to help keep the ideal temperature year around, brand new electrical wiring, cam lighting throughout, new carpet and wood laminate double insulated floors. All the windows are new except 3 of them. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertop and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom has french doors that open up to the porch to sit and drink your morning coffee. Master bathroom has a large walk-in tile shower and jacuzzi tub, updated double sinks and mirrors. New HVAC, New ROOF, New EVERYTHING! Washer and dryer to convey. 7090 Pruitt Mountain Lane, Connelly Springs, NC 28612 is the address not 7090 Pruitt Lane, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Trying to fix the discrepancy.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $120,000
