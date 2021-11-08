 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $129,000

3BR/1BA Ranch style home in Connelly Springs! This home has some major updates like a metal roof, heat pump and windows. There is an extra room in the house that has a place for a wood stove and can be a great bonus room for the family. Open area in main living space and nice hardwood floors throughout the home. The back deck has a great view and an outbuilding that is great for storage.

