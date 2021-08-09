Come see this remodeled home in a private secluded setting with 1.86 acres. Located in the town of Connelly Springs, this home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has an open floor plan and features plenty of updates including half-inch drywall and 6 inch thick R-19 insulation to help keep the ideal temperature year around, brand new electrical wiring, cam lighting throughout, new carpet and wood laminate double insulated floors. All the windows are new except 3 of them. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertop and plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom has french doors that open up to the porch to sit and drink your morning coffee. Master bathroom has a large walk-in tile shower and jacuzzi tub, updated double sinks and mirrors. New HVAC, New ROOF, New EVERYTHING! Washer and dryer to convey. 7090 Pruitt Mountain Lane, Connelly Springs, NC 28612 is the address not 7090 Pruitt Lane, Connelly Springs, NC 28612. Trying to fix the discrepancy.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $133,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
VALDESE — A woman with multiple previous charges found herself in jail again last week when detectives charged her for drug possession.
72 students quarantined after COVID-19 exposures; Virtual Academy questions persist after board’s mask decision
- Updated
Dozens of students in the Burke County Public Schools system were quarantined this week after they were exposed to students who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from June 13-19.
- Updated
Some local health care workers took to the streets Tuesday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
- Updated
RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is proud to announce the promotion of Maj. Daryl B. Conley to the rank of lieutenant colonel…
- Updated
Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations from the virus continue to increase rapidly in Burke County.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Burke County resident.
- Updated
A Newton man was sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for two armed robberies in Hickory.
- Updated
A fugitive couple from Alexander County charged in a January shooting death at a Hickory furniture plant are back in Catawba County to face the charges against them.