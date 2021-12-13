 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $159,900

Refurbished manufactured home on large lot. New front, rear decks and new side steps. Vacant and easy to show. Home is a 1994 Champion Home that was put on the lot in 2005, will not qualify for FHA Loan

