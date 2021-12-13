Refurbished manufactured home on large lot. New front, rear decks and new side steps. Vacant and easy to show. Home is a 1994 Champion Home that was put on the lot in 2005, will not qualify for FHA Loan
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was killed in a house fire Thursday afternoon in eastern Burke County.
- Updated
A Valdese high school had to be evacuated Friday and a Morganton middle school is the home of an ongoing investigation after separate threats …
A veteran firefighter and his wife are hoping to bring unique, locally sourced goods to Burke County when their general store opens this weekend.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man has received a child sex charge for allegedly possessing child porn.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 17-23.
Mr. Grinch didn't make it very far when he tried to steal a Christmas tree and some presents from The Red Wagon in Glen Alpine. Watch our exclusive interview with him here.
Fire departments from multiple counties have responded to a serious structure fire on Wilkies Grove Church Road in the George Hildebran community.
- Updated
Three people in McDowell County face multiple drug charges, authorities said Tuesday.
- Updated
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer, 55, has been indicted on embezzlement charges.
- Updated
ICARD — A man has been charged after the sheriff said he stole two UTVs from a local high school.