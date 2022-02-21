3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $162,500

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home that's move in ready. Home features new laminate flooring throughout. New roof put on in 2020 and new HVAC put in 2021 will help you sleep better at night knowing those are newer. The front and back porches are also newer and great for relaxing on during those nice summer evenings. Big shed in the backyard has power to it and has plenty of room for storage or workshop. Don't let this home slip through your fingers, come check it out today!