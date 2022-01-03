Move in ready, 3 bedroom/2 bath home in quiet subdivision. Inviting entry to open living room, kitchen & dining area with access to large outdoor deck. Upper level also offers three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Downstairs offers large recreation room/den, laundry room, under stair storage and garage access. Garage offers a large walk-in storage closet with shelves. Large, fenced back yard. Outdoor building with additional parking and storage. Acreage: .35 Schools: Ray Childers, East Burke Middle, East Burke High. Call for your private tour today.
3 Bedroom Home in Connelly Springs - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
- Updated
Hope Kennedy, the woman killed in Newton last week, was the mother of a 21-year-old killed outside of J. McCroskey’s pub in 2017.
- Updated
The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Nov. 7-13:
- Updated
From staff reports — news@morganton.com
The following charges were served on Sunday, November 7:
Here are five of the county’s top crime stories of 2021.
- Updated
Rumors of Hospice in Burke County closing are partly true.
- Updated
The DA says there isn't enough evidence to press charges in an October shootout in Hudson, but family members and investigators still are asking anyone with information to come forward.
While North Carolina saw its COVID-19 cases skyrocket on Wednesday, cases exploded again on Thursday and Friday.
- Updated
There are many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services.